Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.550-10.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.7 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 647,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $98.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,760 shares of company stock worth $7,076,314 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Creative Planning grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.