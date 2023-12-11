XYO Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. XYO has a market cap of $71.80 million and $2.12 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,078.95 or 1.00134417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011148 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0061238 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,457,321.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.