Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00073220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

