Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $41,023.81 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $802.72 billion and $39.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $41,023.81 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00559057 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118595 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018633 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,567,187 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
