Kenneth Edward Wood Sells 3,229 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.39, for a total value of C$362,907.31.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DSG traded up C$1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$113.71. The company had a trading volume of 143,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,567. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$90.22 and a 52 week high of C$113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.66. The stock has a market cap of C$9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.