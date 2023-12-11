Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $392.94. 19,113,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,833,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.67.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

