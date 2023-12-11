Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,000 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 391,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $165,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,793,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,114,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $462.83. 14,531,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,840,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,730 shares of company stock worth $35,686,991 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

