Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.1 million. Asana also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.090 EPS.
ASAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,719,987.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,813,766 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,848 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
