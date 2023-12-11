Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,378,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $620.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60. The company has a market capitalization of $282.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

