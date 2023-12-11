Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 9.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $225,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.
NYSE:V opened at $257.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $238.76. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
