Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $256.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $257.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $238.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

