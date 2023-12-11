Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Sells 12,280 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.7% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $12.29 on Monday, hitting $320.46. 11,846,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,588,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.72. The company has a market cap of $823.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

