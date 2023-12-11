Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,530 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

