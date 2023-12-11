HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 39% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $300,119.19 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00110009 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $310,169.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

