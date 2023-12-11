Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 85,070 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,070 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE PG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.02. 1,786,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $341.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
