Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257,593 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,490,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580,289. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

