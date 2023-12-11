Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,536 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

