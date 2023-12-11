Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $189.46 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

