Fei USD Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.30 million and $130,441.47 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,645.69 or 0.99983987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011157 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003744 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,365,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,365,353.98707771 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99227645 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $115,181.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.