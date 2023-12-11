Magic Internet Money (MIM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $103.54 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.54 million and $1.27 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.