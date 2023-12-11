WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $44.51 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $44.51 million and approximately $76,323.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00177588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

