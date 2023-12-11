Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $472.0 million-$478.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.3 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $7.32. 244,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 199.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 397,146 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vera Bradley by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 316,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 138.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 278,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.