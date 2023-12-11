Brandywine Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Mastercard makes up 0.1% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $411.10 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.64. The stock has a market cap of $385.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

