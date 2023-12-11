United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.880-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.9 billion-$31.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

UNFI stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.88. 801,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,500. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $884.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.