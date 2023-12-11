Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0 million-$100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.2 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.320 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 623,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Yext has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $676.18 million, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

