Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $14.30 on Monday, reaching $468.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

