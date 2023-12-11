BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $40,650.64 or 1.00156269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $504.83 million and $570,127.71 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 41,921.08184739 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $591,491.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.