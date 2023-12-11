Anyswap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.60 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $54.60 million and approximately $289.49 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00007218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.07478366 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $458.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

