MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $52.61 million and $72,868.34 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

