Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.6 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.38. 4,787,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,397. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

