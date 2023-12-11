Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $132.86 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 5.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $132,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock valued at $190,251,010 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $252.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.42. The company has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

