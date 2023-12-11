Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Sells 100,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$205,000.00.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Standard Lithium from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Standard Lithium from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

