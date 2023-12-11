Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $422.30 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $422.30 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 425,038,883 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

