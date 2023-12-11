Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

