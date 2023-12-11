The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 383,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 227,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

