Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $44.63 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

