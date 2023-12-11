Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after buying an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $459.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.