Worldcoin (WLD) Price Tops $2.40 on Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $290.78 million and approximately $162.41 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00005898 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,292,702 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 121,195,965.06742859 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.47888633 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $165,656,213.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

