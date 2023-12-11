Head-To-Head Contrast: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares trivago and HeartCore Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $563.78 million 0.32 -$134.04 million ($2.50) -1.04 HeartCore Enterprises $20.52 million 0.52 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -3.96

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 4 0 0 2.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for trivago and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 143.14%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

trivago has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -32.10% 8.90% 6.54% HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

trivago beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

