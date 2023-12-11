Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.100-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.830-2.030 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Oxford Industries stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

