Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.260 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $53.60. 923,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,247. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

