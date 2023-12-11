A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AOS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,755. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.