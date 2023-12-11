JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 10,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,031,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,816,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $358,200.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $346,226.56.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 463,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

