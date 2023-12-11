Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 152,960 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 152,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.19 per share, with a total value of 2,170,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,277,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 216,792,294.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.15 per share, with a total value of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.05 per share, with a total value of 116,657.15.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.85 per share, with a total value of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.80 per share, with a total value of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.86 per share, with a total value of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.74 per share, with a total value of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.59 per share, with a total value of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.63 per share, with a total value of 1,840,690.61.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,647. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.07.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 101,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.