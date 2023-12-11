BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 192,179 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,970,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,393,629.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 277,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 315.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

