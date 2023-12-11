BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 192,179 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,970,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,393,629.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 277,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.61.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 315.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 26.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.