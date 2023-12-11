Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 246,431 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 246,431 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,856 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.72. 5,473,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,885,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

