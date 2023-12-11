Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE CWB traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.51. 240,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,824. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile



Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

