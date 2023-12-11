Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,803 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 4.1% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $467.62. 2,215,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,960. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

