Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,990 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.92. The company had a trading volume of 994,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,538. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,297 shares of company stock worth $190,251,010 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

