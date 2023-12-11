Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,640 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,585. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

